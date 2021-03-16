Join Social Enterprise Kent for Social Prescribing Day event

On Thursday (March 18) it is Social Prescribing Day.

Social prescribing is when professionals refer people to support in the community, in order to improve their health and wellbeing.

Social Enterprise Kent is one such project which works to signpost people to the best services to help with their issues.

SEK is holding sessions to mark the day from 9am to 5pm, The aim is to help people gain a better understanding of what Social Prescribing is and help to identify clear referral pathway. If you would like more information on the sessions they will be providing please see below. If you wish to log onto an event please click on the link below each session and book on.

09:15 What is Social Prescribing?

A session led by Social Enterprise Kent Contract Manger, Jack Packman who has seven years of Social Prescribing experience and will be hosting a convocation with our delivery partners Age UK and Red Zebra, on what social prescribing is and the work that each organisation has been doing over the last year and work that will be happening moving forward. This is a great opportunity for you to learn what social prescribing can do for you both in a professional and personal capacity, including referral pathways, and many more.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/what-is-social-prescribing-tickets-144437320915

10:30 Employability and Social Prescribing

This session will be led by Jess Bartindale who is the Team Leader for Let’s Get Working, which is part of the Social Enterprise Kent employability team. Jess will be speaking about SEK employability services and the impact that employment has on Social Prescribing. Additionally Jess will be speaking about the work they have been doing through the Covid-19 pandemic supporting people getting back into work. Finally, Jess will be speaking about how you can refer into the services to enhance the health and well-being of the clients.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/employability-and-social-prescribing-tickets-144455324765

12:00pm Social Prescribing for Carers

During the Covid-19 pandemic it has been identified that the unpaid carer saved the economy a large amount of money with very little return. This session will be led by Jill Atwell CEO of Carers Support East Kent and her team, talking about the work they have been doing to support carers across East Kent. This session will also talk about how to refer into the services Carers Support East Kent provide.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/social-prescribing-for-carers-tickets-144457286633

13:30 The Role of a Social Prescribing Link Worker

This session led by Hannah Dale will talk about the role of a Social Prescribing Link Worker and the work they have been doing during the Covid-19 pandemic and their role within the GP surgeries and the communities.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-role-of-a-social-prescribing-link-worker-tickets-144457940589

15:00 Engaging Hard to Reach Communities & Access to Cancer Services

This session will be in two sections firstly, with Harriet discussing some of the work that she has be doing to access those hard to reach communities to be able to ensure they access services and increase their health and well-being. Secondly Kay will be discussing the importance of accessing cancer screenings and the work that she has been doing with the volunteers from Macmillan and how she has been supporting Connect Well East Kent and the front line Community Navigators. Finally, the session will discuss how you can access these services and create a referral pathway.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/engaging-hard-to-reach-communities-access-to-cancer-services-tickets-144458331759

16:00 Moving forward, What services are out there?

The final session will be hosted by Jack Packman Contract Manager and Claire Shelton Well-being Manger for Social Enterprise Kent. Who will talk about what services are out there across Kent and Medway, new contract that are being commissioned and the directory of services all linking in to Social Prescribing.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/moving-forward-what-services-are-out-there-tickets-144458618617

Find SEK online at https://sekgroup.org.uk/