Thanet trio charged with Broadstairs and Whitstable robberies

Three men will appear in court charged with robberies in Broadstairs and Whitstable.

On Friday (March 12), Kent Police received a report of a robbery in progress at a commercial premises in Joy Lane, Whitstable, at around 3pm. A member of staff was assaulted and cash and cigarettes were stolen.

Police stopped a car in Hengist Way near the Sevenscore roundabout, the same day and three men were arrested.

Neil Clarke, 37, of Paragon in Ramsgate, has been charged with the robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance or a licence.

Zymon Elsom, 19, of King Street in Ramsgate, has been charged with the robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Kane Sampson, 20, of no fixed address, has been charged with the robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

All three have also been charged with robbery and possession of a knife, following an incident at the Premier Express shop in Queens Road, Broadstairs, which was targeted on Tuesday March 9. Staff reported being threatened with a knife and cigarettes and alcohol were taken. One staff member suffered defensive cuts to his hand.

The trio are due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (March 15).