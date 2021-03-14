 S-mashing potato growing competition for St Laurence-in-Thanet pupils

Year 5 children from St Laurence-in-Thanet Junior Academy have been given free potato growing kits and launched a friendly competition between Townley and Dickens classes.

First, they chitted the potatoes in a warm, bright part of the classroom so that they began sprouting. Next, children prepared the bags with compost before planting the seed potatoes in the Peace Garden in nice, sunny locations.

The potato monitors will water the pots daily and measure their progress. The classes are keen to see if factors such as sunlight and position will make a difference to the crop.

When they are harvested in June, pupils will weigh the potatoes and see if Dickens or Townley have nurtured the heaviest crop.