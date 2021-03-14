Man arrested following report of assault at Pierremont Park

An arrest has been made after a man suffered injuries following an assault in Broadstairs.

Kent Police was called to Pierremont Park shortly after 11am yesterday (March 13).

It was reported that the victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted following an altercation with another man. He suffered an arm injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 21-year-old man from Margate was arrested on suspicion of assault and currently remains in custody while enquiries are ongoing.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything during the incident and has not yet spoken to an officer.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/40921/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org