ReclaimTheseStreets in Margate cancelled with organisers urging doorstep vigil instead

A #ReclaimTheseStreets solidarity vigil due to be held in Margate tonight (March 13) has been cancelled with organisers urging people to take to their doorsteps at 6pm instead.

The vigil follows the death of Sarah Everard whose body was found in Great Chart after a large police operation.

Sarah had been at a friend’s house in Clapham on the evening of Wednesday, 3 March. At approximately 9pm she left and began walking to her home address in Brixton. She had not been seen or heard from since then and a police operation was mounted. On March 9 officers arrested a man at an address in Deal in connection with the disappearance of Sarah

The man, named as Wayne Couzens, is a serving Metropolitan Police officer. He has since been charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today.

The 48-year-old served in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

A woman aged in her 30s, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail to return to a police station on a date in mid-April.

The investigation continues and is being led by Specialist Crime Command detectives who are drawing on expertise and skills from hundreds of colleagues across the Met. They are also being supported by Kent Police.

Following the arrest many women spoke out on social media about safety fears. A vigil had been due to take place at Clapham Common bandstand in south London but Met Police reversed its position on allowing the event to go ahead due to covid restrictions. A court challenge by organisers failed and vigils across the country have now been cancelled.

Organisers of the vigil in Margate say: “This vigil is cancelled in line with the ruling from the high court. We are disappointed and saddened that we are prevented from being in the community at this time, but we must respect the guidance and not risk anyone’s financial or legal position by going ahead.