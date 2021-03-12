Trio arrested near Cliffsend following Whitstable robbery

Three arrests have been made in Thanet following a robbery in Whitstable.

Kent Police received a report that a robbery was in progress at commercial premises in Joy Lane at around 3pm today (March 12). A member of staff was assaulted and cash and cigarettes were stolen during the incident.

Officers attended and, following enquiries, stopped a car in Hengist Way, close to the Sevenscore roundabout near Cliffsend.

Residents reports seeing the car being pursued through Cliffsend.

Three men have been taken into custody after being arrested in connection with the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information regarding the robbery should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 012-0893.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.