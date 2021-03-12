Rope window exhibition due to open in Ramsgate

A window exhibition featuring more than 600 metres of rope opens in Ramsgate tomorrow (March 13).

Artist Mel Woo has handstitched the rope to create unique sculptural forms that are activated by digital sounds transcribed from research data. ‘Rope’ is a window exhibition at a property in Addington Street, by Vinyl Head café, running from March 13-21.

Mel said: “With so many art events online and people suffering from zoom overload, it’s time to explore other exhibition opportunities that are still Covid-19 safe.

“Influenced by ‘doorless galleries’ popping up around the country such as the Great Big Art Exhibition launched by Sir Anthony Gormley in January, I wanted to exhibit beyond the typical confines of the gallery space and present my work so to be as accessible as possible while following covid-19 safety rules. “

Mel is currently studying her masters at the University of Arts, London and is researching relationships between people and technology.

Find out more at https://www.melwoo.net