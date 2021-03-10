Large vaccination clinic at St Peter’s this weekend before GPs move programme to Saga building

GPs from the Mocketts Wood and Margate hub of surgeries have issued prior notice that a large vaccination clinic will be taking place at St Peter’s Church Hall this weekend.

The surgeries are urging people to avoid the area if they do not need to be there as it is expected to be extremely busy.

Vaccinations are for patients of Mocketts Wood, The Limes, Northdown and Bethesda surgeries and staff from all four sites will be involved in the clinic.

They are expecting to give the jab to some 2,400 people between 8am and 6.30pm on Saturday (March 13).

Dr Ganapathi Subbiah, from the Limes, Dr Mo Sohail, from Bethesda, Dr Ash Peshen from Northdown and Dr Venkat Reddy from Mocketts Wood have been heading up vaccinations for the hub. They are assisted by practice managers, nurses, pharmacists and admin staff from across the four surgeries as well as volunteers for marshalling and other tasks.

Following Saturday’s clinic the GP hub will move operations to the Saga building off Haine Road where they will operate alongside, but independent of, Kent Community Health Trust.

Part of the Saga building has been prepared for use by GP hubs with the health trust running their vaccinations in a separate space within the premises.

Vaccinations are currently taking place for those in group of the priority list.

Those who are eligible are

Aged 55 or over

At high risk from coronavirus (clinically extremely vulnerable)

Eligible frontline health or social care worker

Those with a condition that puts them at higher risk (clinically vulnerable)

Those living with a learning disability

Those who are a main carer for someone at high risk from coronavirus

How to book a vaccination

You need to be registered with a GP surgery in England to use the service.

People need to have 2 doses of the coronavirus vaccine at 2 appointments which are booked at the same time at large scale sites. Those vaccinated at GP hubs will be notified for second appointments. The second dose is to be received 11 to 12 weeks after getting the first.

If you’ve had a positive COVID-19 test, you should wait 4 weeks from the date you had the test before you book an appointment.

The national booking service allows you to book from a range of four large vaccine centres and 11 pharmacies across Kent and Medway. This includes the centre at the Saga building in Thanet.

Book online or call 119.