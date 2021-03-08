Man arrested and crack cocaine and heroin seized by officers in Ramsgate

Cash and suspected crack cocaine and heroin have been seized and a man arrested by officers investigating drug dealing in Ramsgate.

A Kent Police patrol stopped a vehicle in Canterbury Road East shortly after 1am yesterday (March 7) after believing there to be a connection to the supply of drugs.

A large amount of suspected crack cocaine and heroin, along with around £700 in cash, was seized as part of an ongoing investigation.

A 29-year-old man from south London was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.