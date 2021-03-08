London woman jailed for County Line drug dealing in Margate

A 41-year-old woman from London has been jailed for her role in County Line drug dealing in Margate.

Andrea Brown. was found sleeping on a sofa when officers from Kent Police’s County Line and Gang Team searched a property in Surrey Road, Cliftonville, on Wednesday 15 July 2020.

Officers entered the address at around 6am as part of an investigation concerning drug supply in the town. Brown was arrested after 48 wraps of the class A drugs were found under the pillows she had been laying on.

A mobile phone was also seized and later analysed by detectives who established it was a phone being used by a known drug line operating in the Margate area. Her purse containing £170 in cash was also seized.

Brown, of Nightingale Place in Greater London, pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply along with possession of criminal property, namely cash.

On Friday (March 5) she was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison at Canterbury Crown Court.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jake Griffiths, said: “The misuse of drugs has a detrimental impact on people’s lives and can lead to all types of crime, which is why we will continue to do all we can to disrupt its supply within our communities.

“Criminals like Brown will typically look for opportunities to find new customers outside of London and will travel to counties like Kent. We take a zero-tolerance approach to this and will continue to work with our neighbouring forces to target known offenders and bring them to justice.”