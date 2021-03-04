Man arrested after suspected class A drugs and knuckleduster found in car in Ramsgate

Suspected class A drugs and a knuckleduster have been seized and a man arrested following a police search of a vehicle in Ramsgate today (March 4).

Officers on patrol in Ramsgate stopped a vehicle in Sussex Street, off Hardres Street, at around 12.10pm.

A search of the vehicle was carried out and the suspected drugs and knuckleduster were seized as part of an ongoing investigation.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and an offensive weapon. He remains in custody while enquiries continue.