This Island Raw exhibition through the lens of three Thanet photographers

Three Thanet photographers are displaying their work in a new exhibition which is being shown online.

Sinead le Blond, Sue Fewings and Mark Stanford exhibit pieces for This Island Raw.

The trio met in 2019 and decided their more earthy style of photography was suited to a group exhibition.

This Island Raw depicts Thanet, interesting people and places as viewed by the photographer.

It is hosted by Ramsgate’s McGillan and Woodell gallery which is sharing the images online.

This Island Raw runs from March 4-March 16

All works are framed and for sale. If you would like to purchase any of their pieces, or would like any further information, then e-mail mcgillanandwoodell@icloud.com or call 07906 308620