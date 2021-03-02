Ramsgate man due in court on charges of beating and threatening to kill woman

A Ramsgate man is to appear in court today (March 2) charged with a number of assaults against a woman, including threats to kill and one where he cut her hand with a knife.

Gregory Robinson, 40, of Meridian Close, is alleged to have committed the following offences against the same victim:

On Saturday 13 February 2021 he is alleged to have assaulted the woman by beating her.

On Wednesday 17 February he is alleged to have made a threat to kill the woman.

On Tuesday 23 February he is alleged to have assaulted the woman by beating her.

On Saturday 27 February he is alleged to have caused actual bodily harm to the woman by using a knife to cut her hand.

Mr Robinson has also been charged with dangerous driving alleged to have been committed prior to his arrest on Sunday, February 28. This is in connection with an incident where a police officer was hit by a car in King Street, Ramsgate, after it was rammed by a police vehicle attempting to stop the driver.

The officer received minor injuries but did not need hospital treatment.

He remains in custody and is due to appear before Folkestone magistrates.