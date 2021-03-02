Lorry ends up on Sevenscore roundabout during morning fog

Police were in attendance after a HGV ended up on the Sevenscore roundabout near Cliffsend due, it is thought, to foggy conditions.

The incident happened at around 6am today (March 2). The roundabout is on the A299/A256/Cottington Link Road.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police received a report at 5.54am that a lorry had become stuck on the Sevenscore roundabout on the A299, near to Pegwell.

“Officers attended to assist with recovery. No injuries were reported. The road was clear by around 9.30am.”