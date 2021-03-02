Road closure and bus diversions following car and moped collision in Cliftonville

A road in Cliftonville has been closed off and Stagecoach buses are diverting following a collision between a car and a moped/motorbike this afternoon (March 2).

The top end of Devonshire Gardens is closed off and police and ambulance are at the scene of a road incident where a person has been injured.

Residents report a person was being treated in the road.

RT @StagecoachSE: #THANET Due to an accident in Devonshire Gardens, Margate, all Loops/8X’s and will divert via Sweyn Rd in both directions. — Stagecoach South East (@StagecoachSE) March 2, 2021

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police is attending a collision involving a car and a moped in Devonshire Gardens, Cliftonville.

“Officers were called at 1.20pm. A man sustained injuries and has been taken to a local hospital.”

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman added: “wW were called at approximately 1.20pm today to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a car.

“Ambulance crews attended the scene and the motorcyclist was assessed and treated for injuries including a leg injury before being taken to QEQM Hospital in Margate.”

A part of the road close to the entrance and exit for the Morrison’s car park in Margate has also been shut today after a traffic collision.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police received a report of a collision involving two cars at around 11.30am.

“Officers attended the scene by College Walk, Margate and the road was closed while recovery was carried out.”