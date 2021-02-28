Permission granted for 40-bed hotel in Cliftonville

Planning permission has been granted for the creation of a 40-bed hotel in Cliftonville.

The development, submitted by Long Eaton Development Ltd, will be in Northdown Road at the empty plot of the former Beano café and amusement arcade which were gutted in a blaze in 2009.

Planning documents say the venture would create “a boost to local employment, the redevelopment of a vacant brownfield site in a sustainable location, and the delivery of a mixed-use scheme.”

The plan includes a ground floor restaurant and ancillary storage facilities for use by the hotel. There will be five off-street car parking spaces, including one disabled parking space, and these are intended for use by the hotel’s staff.

The plans were submitted last July with some design amendments made in November. Permission was granted on Friday (February 26).

The hotel rooms will be on the rear of the ground floor as well as on the first, second and third floors. There will also be a ‘green’ roof and the design is pledged to “incorporate a sympathetic architectural design which takes cues from the detailing of surrounding buildings.”

The developer states: “The development proposed can be expected to generate up to 12 full time jobs contributing to the availability of employment in the district.”

Hotels granted permission

Other hotel plans for Margate include the 124 bedroom, 5-storey ‘lifestyle’ hotel proposed by Dreamland’s owning company, Margate Estates.

Approved in February 2019, the six storey hotel will also contain a gymnasium, meeting rooms, a shop or café with frontage onto Marine Terrace, a restaurant and bar at the ground floor and a rooftop bar.

Under the proposals Ziggy’s rooftop bar and an adjoining empty building will be flattened. It will also use the space at ‘Godden’s Gap’ where the amusement arcade stood. The four-storey Mr G’s arcade burnt to the ground in 2003. Some 120 firefighters tackle the blaze at its height.

It is not clear what impact the pandemic, which has caused the closure of Dreamland, will have on the scheme.

In May 2018 approval was also given for a seven-storey, 117 bed hotel in Cliftonville.

Guy Hollaway Architects submitted the application for the multi-coloured hotel on the corner of Ethelbert Crescent.

The building, proposed for Hosers Corner, will have a unique multi-colour metal façade, which the architects say “ reflects the famous Margate deck chair and plays on the regeneration of tourism and culture that is being seen throughout this eclectic seaside town.”

The hotel is expected to cater to the rise of artists moving into the town attracted by the rejuvenation of Dreamland, Turner Contemporary and the new Carl Freedman gallery and Tracey Emin studios at the former Thanet Press building in Union Crescent.

The scheme is yet to be implemented.

The former Fort Road Hotel in Margate gained planning permission in 2019 to return the site back to hotel use with a restaurant.

Plans include adding an extra storey to the building with a sunken roof terrace, although the height and design has been amended since the original application was made.

Applicant Mr Gidley is also proposing a replacement entrance canopy and timber windows at the property which has been empty for some 27 years.

The former Fort Castle pub was put on the market by Thanet council as part of its asset disposal programme. It sold at auction in 2018 for double the guide price of £180,000.

A design document drawn up by Fleet architects says plans are to: “Reopen Fort Road Hotel as a characterful small hotel including 14 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

“Within the large basement will be an additional self-contained suite, in addition to stores for the hotel and kitchen.

“An additional third floor, with a large roof terrace, will be added to the building at present roof level to contain 4 of the 14 en-suite bedrooms. The proposal also introduces a new staircase and a passenger lift to improve access to the upper floors.

“The ground floor will be returned to its former use as a dining room serving guests and visitors.

“Our intention is to retain internal features, such as hearths, to grant character and emphasis the scale and former uses of the spaces. Interventions for the hotel are characterful but contemporary without resorting to pastiche.”

It is proposed that drop off for hotel guests will be on Fort Road to the front of the building. For suppliers this will be along the side road – Fort Mount.

The historic building was likely frequented by artist JMW Turner. A TDC report said: “ The Fort Road Hotel (previously the Fort Castle Public House) is one of the last surviving buildings in the area today that the artist JMW Turner would recognise. Turner spent 15 years ‘weekending’ in Margate with Sophia Booth (whose house was opposite) and, as a noted drinker, it seems inconceivable that he did not visit the establishment.”

The property is listed on maps of Margate going back to 1821, although it may be older.

Last August permission was granted for an application to create a 12 room hotel above Harbour Street Bazaar (Heaven and Hell Gifts) in Ramsgate.

The application was submitted by property owner Richard Lawson with plans from Philip Dadds Design.

The entrance to the hotel rooms will be at the front and the side of the building. A new shop front is also planned.

Eight jobs will be created.

Last June Margate Football Club submitted a planning application for stadium redevelopment at its site, including the East Stand, Coffin End (North Stand), a 120 bed hotel and further facilities.

The application was developed with hotel partner IHG Hotels and the brand Holiday Inn Express to reflect increased demand for hotel rooms in Thanet. It is also aimed at providing a first-class facility for all teams and a sporting hub for the community.

The East Block will be used for a 120-bedroom hotel together with restaurant and bar facilities. A decision on this scheme is yet to be made.