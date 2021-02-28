A dog has died in a Margate flat fire.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of the fire at a flat in Dane Road at 11pm yesterday (February 27).

Three fire engines and a height vehicle were sent to the scene and crews wore breathing apparatus while using hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Sadly, the dog died at the scene. No other casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire, which started in the living room, is believed to be accidental.

Crews left the scene a little before 1am.