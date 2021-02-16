Margate Coastguard assess cliff falls along Epple Bay to Minnis Bay and West Bay

HM Coastguard Margate have been sent to check another isle cliff fall.
The team were tasked by UK Coastguard to reports of the cliff fall at Epple Bay yesterday (February 15).
Once on scene officers deployed and walked the prom to identify the fall.
Margate Coastguard said: “It was quickly apparent that most of the cliffs along from Epple Bay to Minnis Bay were in fact very fragile and small amounts of rock were falling off.
“Another Coastguard team member reported similar rock falls in the West Bay area of Westgate. The local council were made immediately aware of the fall.
“This time of year the chalk cliffs around the whole coastline of the UK are susceptible to cliff falls. Following times of freezing temperatures water gets in the cracks of cliffs and as it freezes it expands causing cracks to become wider, the ice then defrosts and its left with big gaps, add to that wind and rain and cliffs become very unstable.
“Our advice is to still enjoy your walks if you are going out but stay away from cliff bases as falls can happen without warning.”
Last month the coastguard team were called to assess a “substantial” cliff fall at Kingsgate.
In a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
Thanet council has urged residents to take care.
In a social media post from the authority it says: “As we had been expecting, there have been significant changes in temperature after the heavy snow last week and it’s continuing to warm up this week.