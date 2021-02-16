Margate Coastguard assess cliff falls along Epple Bay to Minnis Bay and West Bay

HM Coastguard Margate have been sent to check another isle cliff fall.

The team were tasked by UK Coastguard to reports of the cliff fall at Epple Bay yesterday (February 15).

Once on scene officers deployed and walked the prom to identify the fall.

Margate Coastguard said: “It was quickly apparent that most of the cliffs along from Epple Bay to Minnis Bay were in fact very fragile and small amounts of rock were falling off.

“Another Coastguard team member reported similar rock falls in the West Bay area of Westgate. The local council were made immediately aware of the fall.

“This time of year the chalk cliffs around the whole coastline of the UK are susceptible to cliff falls. Following times of freezing temperatures water gets in the cracks of cliffs and as it freezes it expands causing cracks to become wider, the ice then defrosts and its left with big gaps, add to that wind and rain and cliffs become very unstable.

“Our advice is to still enjoy your walks if you are going out but stay away from cliff bases as falls can happen without warning.”

Last month the coastguard team were called to assess a “substantial” cliff fall at Kingsgate.

In a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Thanet council has urged residents to take care.

In a social media post from the authority it says: “As we had been expecting, there have been significant changes in temperature after the heavy snow last week and it’s continuing to warm up this week.

“This has led to some sections of our cliffs experiencing instability, with some locations becoming particularly vulnerable to cliff falls. It’s all due to natural occurrences like heavy rainfall, frosty nights and storms which can weaken them.

“ Once again, please take extra care when walking on clifftop paths or on the beach below:

Please use common sense and caution

Stay away from the edge and base of cliffs at all times

Pay attention to any warning signs and safety messages

While walking along the beach, it’s always advisable to check the tide times and know the risks

Do not park close to or next to cliffs especially if there is chalk on the ground, as this indicates chalk has most likely fallen very recently

Please take care and remember that a cliff face should never be seen as a shortcut. If you witness the start of a cliff slip, please vacate the area immediately and report it to the Coastguard.”