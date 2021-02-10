Margate man due in crown court over charge of serious assault in Birchington

A 26-year-old Margate man is to appear in court charged with carrying out a serious assault in Birchington.

Kent Police was called to a report of a disturbance in Shottendane Road in the early hours of Saturday, February 6 and a man in his 50s was found with injuries.

During enquiries at the scene, a 20-year-old woman from Ramsgate was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and was later released on bail until March 2.

Danny Gray, of Gordon Road, was arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 8 and was bailed to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on March 8.