Suspected thieves arrested after van becomes trapped on icy Ramsgate road

Three suspected thieves have been arrested after officers found copper and lead in a vehicle that had become trapped on an icy road in Ramsgate.

Kent Police was called at around 4.20am yesterday (February 9) to Broad Street following a report of men behaving suspiciously on the roof of a building.

Officers attended the scene and as part of their enquiries they found a van in Chatham Place, which had become unable to move due to the icy conditions.

A quantity of copper piping and lead was recovered and three men were arrested on suspicion of theft.

A 43-year-old man from Broadstairs, a 21-year-old man of no fixed address and a 33-year-old man from London have been released on bail until March 4 while enquiries are ongoing.