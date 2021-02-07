Police appeal to find missing Ramsgate teenager

UPDATE: Jade has been found safe and well

Kent Police officers are appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing teenager from Ramsgate.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Jade Manser, who was reported missing at around 4pm yesterday (February 6) and was last seen in the Nixon Avenue area of the town.

She is described as being around 5 feet 4 inches and was wearing a burgundy jacket, black trousers and black trainers.

Anyone who sees Jade or knows where she is should call 101 quoting reference 06-0951.