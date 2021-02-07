Ramsgate man jailed for dealing MDMA, cocaine and ketamine

A Ramsgate man found with more than £500 worth of drugs has been jailed.

Tyler McDermott, 21, was arrested after attending Margate Police Station in relation to an unrelated incident on Thursday 24 October 2019.

Searches of his vehicle and home uncovered ketamine, cocaine and MDMA, some of which was hidden in a plastic egg in his van.

Analysis of his phone found messages dating back at least three months arranging drug deals with users.

McDermott, of Telham Avenue, admitted two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and one count of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply when he appeared before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, December 7.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years at the same court on Monday, February 1.

Detective Sergeant Simon Hiscock of Kent Police said: “People who choose to deal drugs to vulnerable people in our community need to know that their activities will lead them to prison.

“The sentence handed down in this case shows that the courts take such offending seriously and I hope it sends out a warning to anyone tempted to get involved in drug dealing.”