Music panels installed at Dane Park by community group Colourful Margate

Three music panels have been installed at the playground in Dane Park by community group Colourful Margate and staff from Thanet council.

The panels were funded by Kent county council and Thanet council and consist of bongos, a Xylophone, and cam chimes.

The Colourful Margate group, headed up by resident Stephanie Nsom, has previously been responsible for the planting of cherry trees and the installation of fantastic tree stump carvings by Tribalanimal Chainsaw Carving. These include a wizard, a green man, an owl, a fairy house and a mushroom.

Mum-of-two Stephanie said: “A chat with (youngster) Rebecca and her friends was heartwarming and so rewarding for all the volunteering hours that go into fundraising and organising these community projects.

“She and her friends were so excited about the new musical panels and said that for so long nothing new was installed for the children at the playground. She and her friends also pointed out to me which of the woodcarvings that we commissioned in 2018 they like the most.

“The kids also praised the cherry trees from our project and said ‘the more trees the better’. “It was such a positive feedback. Another very positive element of this project is that the grant funding from County Councillor Barry Lewis was matched by the TDC Open Space Team who are great to work with.”

Colourful Margate can be supported through Thanet Community Lotto or by buying their artwork at Lovelys Gallery in Cliftonville, The Eclectic Art Gallery in Margate and at Storeroom coffee shop by Curve Roasters, also Margate.