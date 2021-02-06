Emergency crews attend bin chute arson at Invicta House

Four fire engines and the height vehicle attended a bin chute fire believed to have been started deliberately at Invicta House in Margate during the early hours of this morning (February 6).

Crews were called at 1.09am. Smoke was reported on the 9th and 11th floors.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to flats in Millmead Road, Margate, following reports of a fire in a bin store.

“Four fire engines and a height vehicle attended. The building’s sprinklers contained the fire, and crews dampened down hot spots.

“The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.”

Crews finished at the scene at 2am. Residents say it was the second bin chute fire in just over 24 hours following a similar incident at around midnight on Thursday.

Kent Police has been asked for further details.

The block now has CCTV following a spate of arsons at the site in 2018 and 2019.

A series of fire safety upgrades were installed at the start of last year including compartmentation works, fire doors, alarms, smoke vents, and flat entrance doors, as well as upgrades to electrical installations and the CCTV. However, residents say there are some issues with fire doors not closing properly.

The upgrades were part of a £14.5million investment in council owned towerblocks in a three year scheme. Some £8.9million is due to be spent on works in the coming financial year (April 2021-March 2022).