Two children injured following motorbike collision with pram and van in Manston

Two children have been injured in a crash at Manston after a motorbike collided with a van and a pram.

Police officers are appealing for information following the collision.

Between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday (January 31), the motorbike reportedly collided with a van and a pram containing two young children on land next to The Loop, Manston.

The two children were taken to a local hospital. One has since been transferred to a London hospital with serious injuries.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538, quoting reference MW/7/21. You can also email sciu.td@kent.police.uk