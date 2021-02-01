Provisional trial date set for man accused of murdering woman in Cliftonville

A provisional trial date of September 6 has been set for a man who was charged with murder following the death of a woman in Cliftonville on January 28.

Kent Police was called to a property in Godwin Road where a woman was found fatally injured. She has been named as 62-year-old Souad Bellaha. The pair are understood to have been known to each other.

Following an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, a charge of murder was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service against 57-year-old Abdelaziz El Msseyah, of Godwin Road.

An initial hearing for January 29 was adjourned until today (Monday 1 February) for a pre-trial preparatory hearing at Maidstone Crown Court.

Today’s hearing set a provisional trial date of September 6. No bail application was made and the defendant was remanded in custody.

The next hearing date will be March 1 for a further pre-trial preparatory hearing at Maidstone Crown Court.