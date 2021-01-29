Man charged with murder of woman in Cliftonville

A man has been charged with murder following a call to emergency services yesterday (January 28).

Kent Police was called to a property in Godwin Road in Cliftonville shortly before 11am, where a woman was found fatally injured.

Forensics were at the property yesterday and door to door enquiries were carried out by officers.

Following an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, a charge of murder was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service against 57-year-old Abdelaziz El Msseyah, of Godwin Road.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today.