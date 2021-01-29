Emergency services attend crash at Margate’s Victoria lights

Emergency services were called to a crash at the Victoria lights in Margate last night (January 28).

Police, fire service and ambulance attended the two-vehicle collision in Ramsgate Road at around 8.50pm.

Two people suffered minor injuries with one taken to a local hospital.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles in Ramsgate Road, Margate. One fire engine attended, however no action was required. Kent Police also attended.”

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “One ambulance car attended the scene following reports of a collision. Two patients were discharged from our care at the scene.”

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 8.50pm following a report of a two-vehicle collision in Ramsgate Road, Margate. Officers attended and a man was taken to a local hospital.”