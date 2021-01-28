Road in Cliftonville blocked off by police following report of ‘disturbance’

Police have blocked a road in Cliftonville and are attending a report of a ‘disturbance’

Three police cars and an ambulance are in attendance at Godwin Road. Door to door enquiries are also being carried out.

Kent Police say officers were called shortly before 11am today (January 28).

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police is currently attending a property in Godwin Road, Margate following a report of a disturbance.

“Officers were called to the scene shortly before 11am.”

The incident is ongoing.