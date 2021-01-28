Sensory and audio to be installed at Foreland Fields School hydrotherapy pool thanks to donations

Foreland Fields Charity has received donations totalling more than £19,000, which means it can go ahead with the installation of sensory lighting and audio in the hydrotherapy pool room at Foreland Fields School.

Premier Coatings (Kent) Ltd. based in Ashford, read about the charity’s fundraising efforts for the sensory project, and the difference it would make to the students at the school in Ramsgate. They were prompted to donate a substantial amount of money so the project could go ahead.

Head teacher Adrian Mount, said: “Many of our pupils benefit from hydrotherapy and water based activity. The warm water relaxes muscles and loosens limbs in order to improve movement, which brings a huge amount of freedom, joy and comfort to our young people.

“This additional funding will enable us to ensure hydrotherapy is a more sensory based activity through the addition of light and sound. On behalf of the pupils/students and staff at the school, thank you to everyone that donated to this special project. “

Generous donations for the project have also been received from the local community, including:

North Foreland Golf Club Ladies Team, Tesco, Thanet Fishermen’s Association, The Schoolwear Centre in Margate, The Ramsgate Mayors Charity Fund, and St. Mark’s Thursday Fellowship Group.

Fundraiser Hilary Plowman said: “We are so grateful to Premier Coatings (Kent) Ltd. and everybody else who donated towards this project. We can now go ahead with the project installation which will make such a difference to the young people of Foreland Fields”

Foreland Fields Charity is a small charity that relies on donations and fundraising to support its on-going work with young people aged 3 to 19 with profound, severe, and complex needs including learning disabilities and sensory impairments.

The charity has previously funded two fully inclusive playgrounds at Foreland Fields School and is now directing a campaign to fundraise for the conversion of a space behind the site to create a sports field with inclusive pavilion, horticulture, and forest school area. It is the vision to create a central hub in Thanet for disability sport and leisure, for use by Foreland Fields School and a wide range of partners who meet the needs of the Thanet disabled community.

The charity is always looking for new partners that may be able to help with fundraising, donations, or volunteers. If you are in a position to offer any help, and make a difference, to the young people of Thanet living with profound, severe and complex needs, please get in touch with Hilary Plowman via email: fundraising@foreland.kent.sch.uk or foreland@foreland.kent.sch.uk