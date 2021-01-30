South Thanet MP urges employers to sign up to Kickstart job scheme

South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay is urging local employers to sign up to the government’s Kickstart Scheme to help young people get into work.

The government initiative is already up and running in Thanet, which currently has the highest youth unemployment rate in the South East.

The scheme, which launched in September, is designed to give young people at risk of long-term unemployment a future of hope and opportunity by creating high-quality, government-subsidised jobs.

It allows employers to offer young people between 16 and 24 who are on Universal Credit a six-month work placement that is fully funded by the government.

Dozens of Thanet job placements are already available, according to Kickstart Gateway and Training Limited, including sales and marketing roles, restaurant staff, call centre operatives and PAs.

But Mr Mackinlay is calling on more employers to get involved.

“As we look to our economic recovery, we will honour our commitment to level up opportunity so no young person is left behind as a result of the pandemic,” he said.

“By investing in their potential, we can put thousands of young people on the path to a brighter future, and I would urge as many employers as possible in South Thanet to sign up.”

The 18-24 year old unemployment rate in Kent is 9.7%. They account for 20.6% of all unemployed people in the area. Thanet has the highest 18-24 year old unemployment rate in the South East at 16.8% – accounting for 1,670 of those aged 18-24.

Employers of all sizes can apply for funding through Kickstart which covers:

100% of the National Minimum Wage (or the National Living Wage depending on the age of the participant) for 25 hours per week for a total of 6 months

associated employer National Insurance contributions

employer minimum automatic enrolment contributions

From February 3, employers can apply directly to the Kickstart scheme for any number of job placements. Otherwise they can apply through a Kickstart gateway, including those supporting sole traders.

To make enquiries for the local Kickstart gateway email contact@elawyer.services