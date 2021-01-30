Injured grey seal pup rescued from beach in Ramsgate

An injured grey seal pup has been rescued from a beach in Ramsgate.

The animal was spotted on the sand on the seafront just along from King George VI park by Royce Cadman and his girlfriend Jade Hanks as they walked their dog earlier today.

The couple and some other passers-by went to check on the stricken seal, which had a deep cut on its tail fin, and Mr Cadman raised the alarm with the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).

“The seal didn’t look very happy,” said Mr Cadman.

“It looked like it was trying to move away from the sea rather than go towards it, and it had a cut on its tail.”

Nik Mitchell was one of the four marine mammal medics from the BDMLR to come out to rescue the seal.

He said: “It was a young grey seal pup with an injury – a deep cut about six inches – near the base of it’s tail fin.

“This will be why it beached itself. We suspect it was a bite from another seal.

“The pups only spend about three weeks with their mother before they are left to fend for themselves.”

Mr Mitchell said the pup will be seen and treated by a vet and, weather permitting, with be released tomorrow.

“Other than the wound it was in good health,” he added.