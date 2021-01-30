Fundraiser launched to save Cliffsend Village Hall

A fundraiser has been set up to secure the future of Cliffsend Village Hall which has fallen into disrepair due to extensive water damage.

A new board of trustees, which has just taken over the running of the community facility, said they have been left with no choice but to shut the hall while the damage is assessed.

Repairs are expected to cost thousands of pounds and a fundraising drive is now underway, including a Go Fund Me page with a target of £15,000.

Organiser Josh Stephens said the hall is normally used to host events and activities including dance classes, arts and crafts, keep fit sessions and coffee mornings.

On his fundraising page, he said: “The year 2020 has so far seen us lose revenue to Covid-19 after being ordered to lockdown, then just as we were going to re-open several parts of our roof have sprung leaks.

“As a result, the water is going straight into the hall which has caused the floor to all break up and in one part the ceiling has fallen in.

“The new trustees and others have come together to try and get the hall back together again but we can’t do it without your help.

“With no income from our hirers and no money in the bank to pay for all this work, do you want to help make a difference?”

In a statement on the Cliffsend Village Hall website, the trustees said the hall will be shut for the foreseeable future and the next step is to hire a structural engineer to survey the building and recommend what needs to be done.

“This will take us well into the reserve account which is for emergency use,” they said.

“Anyone who believes that they may be able to help in any way in this current struggle please contact us.”

To donate click here or to contact the board of trustees go to https://cliffsendvillagehall.co.uk.