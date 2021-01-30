Plan to demolish workshop for new block of flats in Margate refused

Plans to flatten a workshop building to make way for a four-storey block of flats in Margate have been refused by Thanet District Council planners.

Applicant Barry Smith had wanted to construct the terraced block of 10 two-bed flats in Clifton Street, which is currently occupied by a commercial building.

The site is located opposite the former Clifton Arms pub, a Grade II listed building, which is now residential.

But Thanet District Council planning officers raised concerns over the “excessive” size of the proposed block and the “insufficient” garden space, meaning it would fail to provide a safe “doorstep” area for young children to play.

In the planning documents, officers also said the development would create an unacceptable degree of overlooking and subsequent loss of privacy to nearby properties.

They also pointed out concerns of overshadowing and loss of sunlight, as well as the “creation of a sense of enclosure”.

“The development is not well designed or in sympathy with its setting and does not achieve a sufficiently high standard of design to complement the architectural character of the area,” the planning team added.

No representations had been made by people in neighbouring properties in response to the plans, but the Margate Conservation Area Advisory Group submitted an objection.

The group said, if built, the flats would be over-development and built right up to the boundary.

“(It would be) more dense housing in an already very dense context,” the group said.

In its conclusion Thanet council’s planning team refused permission, saying: “Whilst the principle of the proposed development is generally acceptable, the height, scale and appearance of the properties result in a detrimental visual impact upon the character and appearance of the area, and setting of the listed building.

“Also (there would be) neighbour amenity issues, together with a poor standard of accommodation and amenity for future occupiers.”