Deadline to apply for Covid business support grants from Thanet council extended

Businesses needing financial support due to the impact of national lockdown restrictions have been given more time to apply for grants.

Thanet District Council has announced that the application process for those under the Local Restrictions Support Grant (closed businesses) Addendum scheme will be open until further notice.

The government had initially put in place a deadline of January 31 for these businesses, which is those that pay business rates and have been legally required to close as a result of lockdown.

Thanet council said the Christmas Support Payments scheme for wet-led pubs – those deriving less than 50% of their sales from food – has also had the application deadline extended.

It was due to end tomorrow (January 31), but has now been extended to Sunday, February 28.

In November, Thanet council launched an online application form to help eligible local businesses that have been impacted by the national lockdown apply for either national or discretionary business support grants, which are fully funded by central government.

For more information about all of the support available, go to the council’s business hub at thanet.gov.uk/business-advice or visit the Government’s website at gov.uk/coronavirus/business- support.