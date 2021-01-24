Thanet community news: Cakes, NHS snack bags, Ramsgate Rotary, transport fundraiser,teen business award and appeal

Honey Cake Bakers of Birchington

Throughout Covid 19 pandemic, it has been doom and gloom for many people. So, to put a smile on people’s faces and to show some appreciation for their hard work and sacrifice, Honey Cake Baker has applied for a grants via Foresters Financial UK.

In July 2020, the bakery received a £250 “Community Grant” via Foresters Financial UK to bake 250 delicious cupcakes for our Frontline NHS staff at The Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital.

The bakery has now been awarded an additional £200 “Make an IMPACT Grant” via Foresters Financial UK to bake 200 delicious cupcakes for all staff at King Ethelbert School in Birchington. This is to recognise the importance of our teachers, school office admin, caretakers and catering team and sacrifices made by each and every one on a daily basis… whilst trying to educate our children for the future in these unprecedented times.

Two hundred cupcakes will be delivered over a two week period in small batches of 50 on:

Monday 25 January, Thursday 28 January, Monday 1 February and Thursday 4 February.

NHS Snack Bags

Deb and Phil Shotton, Vice Chair and Policy Advisor respectively of Thanet Green Party, have an update on their community campaign to supply NHS snack bags to our hard working NHS staff.

First and foremost, a big “shout out” of thanks to those in our Thanet communities who have donated both time and money to this project.

With an initial delivery of 500 bags at QEQM last week for night staff, we have most recently been working with the Medical Education Department to support doctors working on night shifts.

Nutrition is very important to them, with long hours spent on their feet in a high pressure environment, so to have nutritious snacks waiting for them in their staff rooms has been a real boon.

But more important is the knowledge that we are thinking of them.

As they rise to meet the challenge, yet again, of wards full of patients very sick with Covid, with more coming in every day, our gratitude means everything to them and keeps them going through the hard times.

So thank you, once again, and please pass on the link to our Just Giving page to your friends and contacts on social media so that we can continue to support them.

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thanet-greens-for-nhs-heroes

We would also like to thank the Community Team at Tesco at Westwood Cross for their generosity but most of all the wonderful management at Kabuto Noodles in Bristol, who called to offer us another 1000 free delicious noodle pots.

Thanet Community Transport Association

Thanet Community Transport is providing a transport service for those unable to get to a vaccine hub for their covid injections. We are very keen to help as many people as possible including those who are unable to pay anything to get to the hub. Our costs do not go down but we feel it is critical to help everyone we can to prevent Covid.

We have asked a minimal fee to those who can afford it but are trying to raise a little money to cover those who are finding things very difficult at these times of hardship. If you could help we would be so very grateful and we will continue to support as many people as possible.

Award in Business

Thanet student Tigris Were (Tiggy) has been awarded the prestigious Award in Business by King Ethelbert School in Birchington-on-Sea, for his exceptionally innovative lockdown business concept, which has helped to raise money for his local food bank. Sponsored by homebuilder Millwood Designer Homes for the 11th year running, the prize has been presented as part of its prestigious annual Encouragement Pack initiative, which rewards the hard work and dedication from students at a selection of secondary schools across Kent and East Sussex.

Thirteen-year-old Tiggy set up his own business during the nationwide lockdown, creating and selling handmade fabric facemasks to his local community to raise money for his local food bank. He has now raised over £2,500 for the Ramsgate and Birchington Salvation Army Foodbanks.

Unfortunately, this year, King Ethelbert’s Annual awards ceremony was unable to take place under the current Coronavirus restrictions, but that hasn’t stopped Tiggy’s incredible achievement from being recognised. Last term Head of Year 9 at King Ethelbert John Biggs, presented Tiggy with his prize on behalf of Millwood Designer Homes; an engraved trophy, a £50 book token and a £50 cheque.

Philip Brown, Sales and Marketing Director at Millwood Designer Homes, said: “We place community at the heart of everything we do, and we especially love to support and celebrate the achievements of the schools and pupils local to our developments. Tiggy is an excellent example of the inspirational community spirit that we love to see at Millwood. We would like to send Tiggy a very big congratulations on winning this award, and we wish him all the best with his business endeavours in the future.”

Vicky Willis, Headteacher at King Ethelbert School, said: “We are so proud of Tiggy; his community spirit and entrepreneurial skills reflect everything that we aspire to be at King Ethelbert School. Tiggy started his own business making facemasks earlier this year whilst in Year 8. His dad taught him how to pattern cut, pattern match and sew on the industrial sewing machine and his mum taught him the business skills side of things, accounts, record keeping etc. Half of his profits go to the local Salvation Army food banks and so far he has raised well over £2500.

“His face masks are high end and well fitting; he uses English cotton woven in the Lake District. He has his own Facebook business page. Tiggy is a caring, diligent and hardworking student and we feel he is a very worthy recipient for the Millwood Homes Business Cup.”

For more information on Millwood’s designer homes in Kent, please visit www.millwooddesignerhomes.co.uk.

Ramsgate Rotary

It’s been an incredibly busy year for Ramsgate Salvation Army. Providing accommodation, food parcels and various activities has, according to Salvation Army leader Carl Whitehead, proved tremendously strenuous but very satisfying.

Carl, who is a member of Ramsgate Rotary Club, told members at their fortnightly Zoom meeting that last year food parcels had cost in the region of £6,500 pounds compared with £3,000 the previous year.

He paid tribute to the help, and financial support, which had been given by Thanet council, including individual members of staff. He was introduced and thanked for his talk by President Julie Miller.

Appeal

I (Sheila Dingley) am trying to contact Phillippa Mulready. She is the godmother to our son Andrew. We last heard from her at Christmas 2019. We live in Canada, Please send any information to randsding@gmail.com