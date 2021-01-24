Birchington man arrested after car search uncovers BB gun and drugs

A 36-year-old man from Birchington was arrested after a search of a vehicle by police in Cliftonville led to the seizure of a BB gun and suspected class A and B drugs.

Officers from the Thanet Local Policing Team, who were patrolling during the early hours yesterday (January 23) stopped a driver in Northdown Road at around 2.40am.

The man’s car was searched, leading to the recovery of a BB gun, cannabis grinder, knife and pouches of cannabis along with suspected class A drugs.

The man was later released pending further investigation.