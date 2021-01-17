Invite to virtual Holocaust Memorial Day service

Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27 is a time to remember the millions of people murdered during the Holocaust and in other genocides, including those in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

To mark the day, the Mayor of Ramsgate, Councillor Raushan Ara, will host a virtual memorial service which will be pre-recorded and shown via the YouTube channel a few days before HMD. It will be followed by a Zoom meeting on January 27 at 2pm, where members of the public will be able to participate in a Q&A session about the service and the topic.

Links to the Ramsgate HMD Service and the follow up Zoom meeting will be available from Friday (January 22) on the Ramsgate Town Council website.

The theme for Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) 2021 is Be the light in the darkness. It encourages everyone to reflect on the depths humanity can sink to, but also the ways individuals and communities resisted that darkness to ‘be the light’ before, during and after genocide.