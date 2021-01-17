Free sports sessions on offer for youngsters and families

Free sports sessions via Zoom and Facebook live are being offered to youngsters aged 18 months to 16 years and to family groups.

Thanet based Total Sports Coaching (TSC) is running a variety of different activities – from football and rugby to multi-sports- which are open to everyone even if they have not attended the group before.

TSC was founded in 2011 by Birchington dad-of-two Seb Tidey with the aim of providing sports coaching in the local and football academy sessions for talented players.

Seb, whose boys are 20 months and three-years-old (next month), said: “We have steadily grown over the last 10 years and now run football coaching sessions for children aged 18 months upwards.

“Our football academy has also seen us take local players on tour around Europe multiple times as well as having more than 20 players go on to sign for professional football academies.

“We also run a large schools and community programme offering coaching in a variety of sports to children of all ages. We recently started providing professional rugby coaching to all age groups as well with our TSC Rugby Academy.

“We have really enjoyed helping local children develop over the last 10 years and we look forward to carrying this on for many more years to come.

“Everything we do is based around helping each child reach their own individual potential through sport.”

TSC now has some 20 staff, around 12 of those are Thanet based with others providing sessions across Herne Bay, Faversham and Canterbury.

Seb says covid restrictions and concerns for the mental health of young people prompted the decision to provide the online sessions.

He said: “With another lockdown we know how much children miss sport and the effects this can have on people’s mental health.

“We decided to run a variety of our sessions for free via zoom and facebook live, the sessions are open to anyone, even if they have never been to a TSC session before. “We are running a huge variety of sessions including football sessions for children aged 18 months up to 3 years old, we have rugby, multi-skills and football sessions for 3 to 6 year olds. Then we are running specialist football, football fitness and rugby sessions for children 7 years up to teenagers. Finally, for the whole family we have some fun fitness sessions.

“The sessions are all done via zoom or shown on facebook live through our various social media channels, all people have to do to get involved is register and they will get notification emails about any sessions they are interested in.

“We are running these sessions throughout January and they may go beyond that depending on how long the lockdown lasts.”

Get involved

To register go to: https://www.cognitoforms.com/TSCKENTLTD/TSCLiveSessions

Twitter – @tscthanet – https://twitter.com/TSCThanet

Facebook – @tscthanet – https://www.facebook.com/tscthanet

Instagram – @tscthanet – https://www.instagram.com/tsc_thanet/?hl=en

Website: www.tscoaching.co.uk