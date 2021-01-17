Ramsgate man who stabbed a woman is jailed for 10 years

A Ramsgate man has received a ten-year prison sentence for stabbing a woman at a property in Newington.

Clint Greenidge was convicted of wounding with intent on Monday, July 27 following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court.

The 56-year-old was brought back before the same court on Monday (January 11) and sentenced to 10 years. He was ordered to serve an extra four years on licence at the end of his sentence.

Greenidge stabbed the victim, who was known to him, at an address in Newington on in September 2018.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to a London hospital. Her wounds avoided any vital organs and she was later discharged from hospital.

Greenidge, of Auckland Avenue, fled the scene after the attack but was later arrested in Ramsgate.

PC Luke Liepins, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: “This was a very serious assault which could easily have had far more serious consequences for the victim.

“Greenidge failed to take responsibility for his actions, prolonging the uncertainty for his victim, and I would like to pay tribute to her bravery in giving evidence against him.

“I urge anyone who feels at risk from someone they know to report it to Kent Police. We will work to find the best solution to keep you safe and bring the perpetrator to justice.”