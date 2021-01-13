Man charged over Dane Valley crash where young boy was seriously injured to appear at crown court

A man charged with driving offences after a crash in Dane Valley where a young boy was seriously injured will return to court next month.

Kent Police was called on Sunday, January 10 after a van hit a tree and then a parked car in Dane Valley Road.

The boy, who had been a passenger in the van, was pulled from the vehicle by two members of the public and then taken to a London hospital. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

Jacek Jarosz was charged with driving whilst unfit through drink and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 49-year-old, of William Avenue, Margate, appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 12 January.

He is next due in court for a pre-trial preparatory hearing on February 9 at Canterbury Crown Court.