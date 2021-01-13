CCTV images released as Ramsgate robbery investigation continues

Kent Police officers have issued CCTV images following arrests made as part of an investigation into an armed robbery in Ramsgate.

An investigation was launched by Kent Police following a robbery at a property in Claremont Gardens on June 15 2020 where the victim had his phone stolen.

Yesterday (January 12), officers recovered two imitation firearms and a 22-year-old man from Broadstairs was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery. A 36-year-old man from Snodland was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

They have both been released under investigation .

Detective Inspector Julien Lawton said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident, and would like to identify the two men pictured, as they may have information which could assist our enquiries. We urge anyone who recognises them to get in touch with Kent Police.”

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/101243/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.