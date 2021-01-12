Opinion with Christine Tongue: Is it all a conspiracy?

Has anyone else been hearing this: “I don’t believe in the virus. It’s a spamdemic.”

Have you seen that film of a woman walking round an apparently empty hospital at night claiming covid must be a myth because the hospitals are empty? (She got arrested, good). Do you really believe that?

Way back in the early days of the first lockdown someone I was skirting round at a good distance said “You don’t need to do that for me. It’s just a government control thing!”

Does anyone still think that? Maybe you do? Are you someone who thinks each vaccination jab puts a chip in your arm so you can be tracked by the powers that control our destiny – whoever that is? And do you have a mobile phone and a computer and access to the internet – which must be where you get your fancy view of the universe? So you’re carrying a tracking device already…..

Are you one of those people who puts that question on facebook – “Do you know anyone who has had covid or died of it?” What are you expecting people to answer? No? So it doesn’t exist? Or upset themselves horribly by saying yes and remembering all the people who have had it and died? What are you trying to prove?

Are you happy wearing a mask? Probably not. I expect you say:

“Masks are dangerous. Wearing a mask restricts oxygen intake and so is bad for you.”

Who actually told you that? Some glamorous celeb on Youtube?

You say it’s just like the flu… and I don’t wear one if I get flu. Well, they do in Japan and they live longer than us.

Apparently when a shop worker in Ramsgate asked someone to put on a mask the customer shouted: ‘There’s a study in Germany that proves wearing face masks has increased deaths by bacterial lung infections so don’t tell me to put my life at risk.” Was this you?

You say “they’re” taking away our freedoms. You told me the same about the EU but now it seems to be the government that took us out of the EU is to blame!

A friend found a couple of leaflets in the laundry room of her flats claiming that “HM Government now has rights over your body with the coronavirus 2020 act”.

And something called The Light, a Truth newspaper, with a headline “Even Surgeons Don’t Need Masks”. Who’s distributing this stuff? And why do they think that people who live in cramped blocks of flats with low paid jobs might want to take it seriously?

Even if you believe the virus is really making people ill – and who can avoid it with the numbers rising every day and horrific hospital stories on TV news – you might think closing down the country isn’t the way to solve it.

The argument goes: “The first lockdown didn’t get rid of the virus so why can’t I go to work, go shopping, see my family, go on holiday etc etc? I’m all right, just let the vulnerable isolate and protect themselves.” My friend with MS would like to know why she has to go on isolating when you can rush around spreading infection – which might eventually reach her.

People mistrust the government! What a surprise – after all the PM has been so sensible and clear sighted on all this – well, apart from being so careless he caught the bug himself, trusting test and trace to a mate’s wife, not minding when a crucial adviser broke all the rules and lied about it, promising Christmas socialising so we all rushed to the shops and ordered massive turkeys, and then delaying the new lockdown until the infection rates were so high it looked as if the NHS was going to crumble.

It’s not surprising you think you have to make up your own mind on what to do.

If you haven’t had someone close to you who had covid, or died of it, you’ve been lucky.

But stay away from me!

Christine Tongue is a Broadstairs resident and former Labour Party member. She now does not belong to a political party but does represent disability campaign group Access Thanet