Tribute paid to Thanet ‘fishing legend’ Jock White

Thanet fishing legend Jock White sadly passed away in the early hours of January 6 at his family home in Ramsgate.

Jock was 73 years old and had been married to his loving wife Julie since 1984. Together they have six children and eight grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.

A family tribute says: “Jock was well known for his love of fishing, being part of the ‘Yateley Yahoo-Crew’ in the 1980s and over the past 15 or so years, being the bailiff at Stonar Lake in Sandwich.

“Jock fished at Stonar over the New Year as he had for many years, wanting to catch a carp on the last day of the year and one on the first day of the New Year.

“Jock was a loveable, fun and mischievous character, if not a little grumpy from time to time! He had a huge love of music, from Pink Floyd to Kanye West, and would often be caught singing and dancing around his living room.

“The family have been overwhelmed by the kind and thoughtful messages, stories and photos that have been sent by Jock’s friends, old and new, and it has been a wonderful comfort for them all.”

Unfortunately, in these times of covid restrictions, a date has not yet been secured for the funeral and with limitations in place, this will sadly be by invitation only.

However, the funeral will be broadcast, and Jock’s family will ensure the date and link for this is well publicised for those who wish to attend.

Mourners are welcome to attend the crematorium, however the funeral is no longer broadcast outside, and social distancing must be maintained.