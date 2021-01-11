Police appeal over Dane Valley crash where young boy was seriously injured

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Dane Valley which resulted in a young boy being taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to Dane Valley Road at 2.03pm yesterday (January 10) when a yellow Iveco Daily van was involved with a collision, hitting a tree and then colliding with a parked beige Citroen C4. The boy was pulled from the vehicle by two members of the public.

The boy was taken to a London hospital. He is in a serious but stable condition.

A 49-year-old man from Margate was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving offences and remains in custody.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would now like to hear from any witnesses to the collision including anyone who saw either vehicle beforehand.

They would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage that may assist their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference LB/002/21. You can also email sciu.td@kent.police.uk