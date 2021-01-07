Man found safe following police and coastguard search in Birchington

Police and Coastguard carried out a search in Birchington for a missing man last night (January 6).

HM Coastguard Margate along with HM Coastguard Herne Bay and Area Commander AC08 were tasked by UK Coastguard to search for the man in the area around Ingoldsby Road.

Using HM Coastguard’s search plans the initial planning point was scoured, search teams were then sent to secondary search areas.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police received a report of a missing person from Birchington at around 8.30pm.

“Following a search of the area by officers assisted by HM coastguard, the man was found safe and well.”