Thanet Greens and Our Kitchen team up to deliver snack bags to NHS staff in Margate

Thanet Green Party councillors and volunteers have teamed up with Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet and its Ramsgate Our Shop to bring snack bags to hard-pressed NHS staff working on the front line at Margate’s QEQM hospital.

The Green Party and community volunteers aim to start distributing some 500 bags this week and have launched a justgiing page to buy more supplies.

The fundraising target is £2,500 but the team says as long as money is coming in they will be buying and distributing the bags.

A donation of £1,000 worth of noodle pots has also been made by Kabuto Noodles, based in Bristol.

A member of East Kent Hospitals said: “This second wave has hit local hospitals incredibly hard, with more than double the number of patients seriously ill in hospital than during the first wave. With staff off sick or isolating, and with the need to protect vulnerable staff, those working on the wards are struggling to find time to take meal breaks.”

Thanet Green Party Chair and Councillor, Mike Garner, said: “As a party working closely with our communities, we see the hardship this pandemic is bringing to the people of Thanet. Anxiety levels are high. We need to believe that our over-stretched hospitals will be there for us if we need them. In turn, we want to do our best to look after them. In providing nutritious snacks we hope we can make a difference for the NHS staff on whom we depend.”

Green Councillor Trevor Roper added: “Please donate to help us keep going with this vital project; the more money we receive, the more we can help!”