Man arrested after cannabis and cash found during police raid in Margate

A Margate man has been arrested after cannabis and cash were found during a police raid on a property.

A warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act was carried out at the address in Victoria Road during the afternoon of Monday January 4.

Officers from the Divisional Support Unit recovered more than £1,000 in cash, suspected to be linked to drug dealing, as well as digital weighing scales, plastic zip seal bags, and an estimated 800 to 1,000 grams of cannabis bud.

A 40-year-old man from Margate was arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply. He was released under investigation while enquiries continue by Thanet CID.