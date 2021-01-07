Invite to join the Kent and Medway Business Summit

The Kent and Medway Business Summit returns on Friday, January 15 with a virtual event bringing together the business community to have their say on the future of the region.

In the virtual conferencing platform, Remo, the Summit offers businesses the chance to network directly with key policy makers.

Interactive workshops will centre on:

The future of the region’s food and drink sector

The shape of our high streets and town centres

Creation of a sustainable green infrastructure and economy

The opportunity for job creation from the digital creative sector

In addition to the interactive hour-long workshops, businesses will have the chance to put their views to key figures from Kent and Medway councils, who will be presenting their latest strategies.

There will be keynote speeches on what the UK’s new relationship with the EU will mean for business

The latest government response to the Covid-19 pandemic and its legacy for business

News on plans to bring inward investment to the region from Locate in Kent.

The Bank of England will reveal the latest insights and future trends in the region’s economy.

Headline speaker is the world-leading tech pioneer Rana el Kaliouby who will be talking on the development of Human AI and its implications for business.

Now in its fourth year, the Summit is a partnership between Kent Business School, the Federation of Small Businesses, the Institute of Directors and Locate in Kent.

Dean of the Kent Business School Professor Marian Garcia said: “The Summit was born from a round table discussion in 2017 with business leaders about the implications of Brexit. Those around the table called for a place where businesses, politicians, local government and academics could come together and build a roadmap for sustainable economic growth.

“The need for a strong direction and focus for our region has arguably never been greater which is why this summit will be one like no other.”

For the full agenda and to register for a place go to Kent Business Summit 2021 – Welcome

Tickets cost £10 and are limited to 400.