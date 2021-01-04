Second asymptomatic test site opens in Thanet

A second site for asymptomatic covid tests has opened in Thanet.

Rapid-result coronavirus (COVID-19) testing, available to anyone who lives or works in Thanet, is now available from The Centre in Alpha Road, Birchington as well as at Ramsgate Port.

Opening hours are 9am to 7pm, Monday to Sunday.

The testing will find people who don’t currently have symptoms, who may be unknowingly spreading the virus in the community.

Kent County Council Director of Public Health, Andrew Scott-Clark said: “It’s important that as many people without symptoms come forward and book themselves regular tests so we can find people who may be unknowingly transmitting the virus either at home or at work.

“Remember, up to 1 in 3 people may have COVID-19 without any symptoms at all and with this new strain that is more transmissible, we need to identify those people and encourage them to isolate so we break the chain of transmission.

“My message to everyone across Kent is please keep following the tier 4 restrictions and limit your social interactions. It’s important to self-isolate, not only after receiving a positive test result but also while you wait for the results.”

Symptom-free testing sites are being rolled out across the county from today (January 4) to help try to reduce the rates of COVID-19.

You do not need to be invited to book a test. To book use this link: https://kcc.healthit.org.uk/

Symptom-free testing sites are being set up using funding from central government to support local councils in tier 4 to help reduce rates of COVID-19.

These sites are in addition to the regional and local testing sites for people who have symptoms, such as those at Manston and Margate.

If you have symptoms you should NOT attend the symptom-free testing sites but instead book a PCR test https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test